Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.98. Grindr shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 66,804 shares trading hands.

GRND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Grindr in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Grindr in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Grindr by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Grindr by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Grindr by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grindr by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grindr by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

