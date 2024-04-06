Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

