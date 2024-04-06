Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

