Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 5,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 29,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.
