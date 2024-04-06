Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Guild has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $901.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.82 million. Guild had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guild will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Guild by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

