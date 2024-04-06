Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.62

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $7.64. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 227,879 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 27.29% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

Further Reading

