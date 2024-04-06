HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genprex’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Genprex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNPX opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.61. Genprex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

Get Genprex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Genprex during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genprex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genprex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genprex by 57.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.