HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

Shares of LMFA opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

