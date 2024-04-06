HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Annovis Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Annovis Bio Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

NYSE ANVS opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

