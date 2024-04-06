HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Annovis Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ANVS
Annovis Bio Stock Up 0.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Annovis Bio
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.