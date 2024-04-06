Head-To-Head Contrast: R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) & Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) and Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares R1 RCM and Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM 0.15% 0.12% 0.07% Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of R1 RCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of R1 RCM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM $2.25 billion 2.32 $3.30 million N/A N/A Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares R1 RCM and Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

R1 RCM has higher revenue and earnings than Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for R1 RCM and Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM 0 4 12 0 2.75 Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

R1 RCM presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.33%. Given R1 RCM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe R1 RCM is more favorable than Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ).

Summary

R1 RCM beats Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc. provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers. The company also offers modular solutions, including functional partnership, an outsourcing solutions for improvements across targeted revenue cycle areas for hospital and physician group customers; revenue recovery, to fast-track payer and patient cash collections; revenue optimization, a solution to uncover missed or underreported revenue; clinical integrity, used to improve documentation and coding accuracy to maximize earned revenue for the services provided; and regulatory navigation, a compliance-first solutions for government reimbursement accuracy, pharmacy savings, and compliance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality (VR) simulators for evidence-based medical training. It offers LapSim training system comprising LapSim ST develops to train surgical technologists and surgical assistants; LAP Mentor simulator provides laparoscopic training; and LapSim essence, a portable and ready-to-use VR laparoscopic simulator. The company also provides EndoSim system, an endoscopy simulator that delivers medical simulation training; TeamSim, a dynamic platform for inter-professional education development taking surgery simulation into the real world teamwork; Simball Box, which offers feedback on velocity with tutorial task videos showing a preferred approach; GI Mentor, the gold standard simulator for the training of gastrointestinal upper and lower endoscopic procedures; Ultrasound Mentor, a cross-specialty solution for ultrasound training; Angio Mentor simulator provides endovascular training; Spine Mentor, a virtual reality training simulator for minimal invasive spine surgery; GI-BRONCH Mentor platform that offers a combined system for GI endoscopy and flexible bronchoscopy training; Perc Mentor simulator provides ultrasound and fluoroscopy training; ARTHRO Mentor, an advanced arthroscopic training simulator; PELVIC Mentor simulator provides anatomy and pelvic exam training; URO Mentor, a virtual reality simulator for endourology training; simbionix simulators; and robotic surgery simulators. Surgical Science AB was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.