HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $108.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. BTIG Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.17.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.