Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $152.43 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00006136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $152.43 million and $141.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014284 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00020693 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,011.82 or 0.99982959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00127908 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.17008765 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $31,328.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

