Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $22,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $157.45 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day moving average of $146.84.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

