High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $6.50 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
