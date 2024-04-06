High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $6.50 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

