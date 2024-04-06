Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

