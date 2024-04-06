Highlander Capital Management LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

