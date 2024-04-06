Highlander Capital Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 144.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $77.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.