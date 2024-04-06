Highlander Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after buying an additional 1,622,929 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.77 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

