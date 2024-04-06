Highlander Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

CTVA stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

