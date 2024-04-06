Highlander Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:C opened at $61.62 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

