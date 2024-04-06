Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,000 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

