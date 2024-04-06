Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up 1.8% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of CNX Resources worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE CNX opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

