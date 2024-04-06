Highlander Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $41,174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Trading Down 3.2 %

PARA opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $24.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.