Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 109,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

