Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.0% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

NYSE:BA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

