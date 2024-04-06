Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

