Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in BHP Group by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in BHP Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

