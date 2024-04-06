Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 258,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 171,688 shares.The stock last traded at $23.63 and had previously closed at $21.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.28. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 61.14% and a negative net margin of 130.19%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hippo news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $256,933.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $256,933.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $31,906.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,929.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hippo by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,533,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 72,492 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

