Horizen 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.81 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $12.82 or 0.00018935 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $190.42 million and $6.81 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00073140 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00040692 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,853,619 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

