H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $414.23

Shares of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 414.23 ($5.20) and traded as low as GBX 362.40 ($4.55). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.62), with a volume of 28,761 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get H&T Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on H&T Group

H&T Group Trading Down 0.3 %

H&T Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 369.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 413.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 14.66. The firm has a market cap of £161.44 million, a P/E ratio of 764.58 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,541.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&T Group

In other H&T Group news, insider Simon Walker purchased 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £19,988.95 ($25,092.83). Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

H&T Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.