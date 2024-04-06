Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $385.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $342.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $468.74.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $313.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a 12-month low of $299.23 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

