Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $28,914.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,939.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.4 %

HURN stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

