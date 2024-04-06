iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.27

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.94. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 58 shares traded.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

Institutional Trading of iClick Interactive Asia Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51,320 shares during the period.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

