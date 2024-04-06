ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.50-15.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ICON Public from $345.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $318.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.52 and a 200 day moving average of $276.90. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $181.92 and a 1 year high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.