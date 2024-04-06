ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

