Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of INDB opened at $49.19 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $177.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

