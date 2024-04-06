Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
INDV stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. Indivior has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,078.96 and a beta of 0.46.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 538.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Indivior will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
