Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

INDV stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. Indivior has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,078.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 538.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Indivior will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Indivior by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 176,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 61,772 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 72,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

