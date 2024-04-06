Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informatica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informatica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.89.

Get Informatica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Informatica

Informatica Stock Performance

INFA opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.74, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. Informatica has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,683 shares of company stock worth $5,564,047 in the last 90 days. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFA. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.