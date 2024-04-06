Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Down 0.4%

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.30. 157,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 287,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CTV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Innovid Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $320.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Insider Activity at Innovid

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,085,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,748.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovid by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,535,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 590,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,276,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 121,394 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovid by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,779,658 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovid by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 67,735 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

