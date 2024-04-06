Insider Buying: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Purchases 309,847 Shares of Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 309,847 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,267,274.23. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,097,858 shares in the company, valued at $37,210,239.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, April 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,374 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $4.72 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,927,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 740,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,245,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,585 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

