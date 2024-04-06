Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys 55,980 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $970,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,552,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,104,286.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 110,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $1,906,516.73.

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,881 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $698,656.29.

On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,187 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $598,882.74.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 107,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,290.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,621.40.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,245,127.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $622,566.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $733,231.68.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT opened at $16.93 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

