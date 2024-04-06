Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 758,054.93 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.33 per share, for a total transaction of 758,054.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,538,431 shares in the company, valued at 335,392,578.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,297 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.33 per share, with a total value of 266,130.01.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 129,372 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.32 per share, with a total value of 2,111,351.04.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,958 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.30 per share, with a total value of 765,415.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,930 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.34 per share, with a total value of 1,861,616.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 154,932 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.13 per share, with a total value of 2,499,053.16.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 193,297 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.92 per share, with a total value of 3,077,288.24.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.82 per share, with a total value of 655,928.84.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.08 per share, with a total value of 1,340,428.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 122,094 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.97 per share, with a total value of 1,949,841.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.81 per share, with a total value of 1,586,596.74.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 16.08 and a 200-day moving average of 14.86. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

