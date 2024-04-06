Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Purchases $246,220.80 in Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 19,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $246,220.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,624,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 18 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $225.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 3 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $37.50.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,734 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $21,675.00.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $394,187.50.
- On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $21,972.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $264.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $276.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $471.20.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $66,672.00.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00.
Pono Capital Two Stock Performance
Shares of Pono Capital Two stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
