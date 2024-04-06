Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Purchases $246,220.80 in Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 19,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $246,220.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,624,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 18 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $225.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 3 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $37.50.

On Thursday, March 21st, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,734 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $21,675.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $394,187.50.

On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $21,972.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $264.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $276.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $471.20.

On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $66,672.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

Shares of Pono Capital Two stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Pono Capital Two by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.