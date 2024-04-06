Insider Selling: Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $41,053.32 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 17,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $41,053.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,393,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,611.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Neil Desai sold 14,964 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $31,424.40.

On Friday, March 1st, Neil Desai sold 27,036 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $53,260.92.

On Thursday, February 1st, Neil Desai sold 42,000 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $73,080.00.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.62. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 270.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AADI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 483,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 687.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

