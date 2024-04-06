Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $169,522.40 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $169,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.1 %

ANET stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

