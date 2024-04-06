Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $45,585.00 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AtriCure Stock Up 0.4 %

AtriCure stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,100,000 after purchasing an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AtriCure by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 113,543 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

