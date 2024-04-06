Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sarah Aebersold sold 58 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $1,006.30.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sarah Aebersold sold 336 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $5,748.96.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $775.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

