Insider Selling: Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells $128,737.44 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 43,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $128,737.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,676.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 22nd, Vininder Singh sold 25,000 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Vininder Singh sold 8,516 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $21,715.80.
  • On Friday, January 12th, Vininder Singh sold 1,515 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $3,878.40.
  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Vininder Singh sold 4,780 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $13,145.00.
  • On Monday, January 8th, Vininder Singh sold 5,184 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,929.92.
  • On Friday, January 5th, Vininder Singh sold 2,644 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $7,667.60.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BFRG opened at $3.29 on Friday. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Bullfrog AI by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

