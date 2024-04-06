Insider Selling: Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells $128,737.44 in Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 43,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $128,737.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,676.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Vininder Singh sold 25,000 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Vininder Singh sold 8,516 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $21,715.80.

On Friday, January 12th, Vininder Singh sold 1,515 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $3,878.40.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Vininder Singh sold 4,780 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $13,145.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Vininder Singh sold 5,184 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,929.92.

On Friday, January 5th, Vininder Singh sold 2,644 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $7,667.60.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BFRG opened at $3.29 on Friday. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Bullfrog AI by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.