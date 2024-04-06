Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $51,898.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.20 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CORT. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

