Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Major Shareholder Sells $51,168.00 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $51,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,972,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,811,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hendricks Factual Media Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 12,742 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $12,869.42.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 30,821 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $31,129.21.

On Thursday, March 28th, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 139,176 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $143,351.28.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $28,006.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $100,394.00.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 403,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 43.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURI

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.